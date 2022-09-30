RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) branch of ASUU has vowed to continue with the union’s national strike in spite of management’s directive to students to resume school.

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management (GrassrootReporters)
ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management (GrassrootReporters)

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Keffi, the branch’s chairman, Dr Samuel Alu, described the management’s directive as a reckless one and a betrayal.

Recommended articles

He vowed that the varsity’s lecturers would not be forced to return to the lecture theatres against their wish.

The union is very much familiar with threats, blackmail and propaganda issued by certain quarters in respect to the struggle.

“Needless to say that we are conversant with and full of expectation of the antics to sabotage our struggle and are well prepared for it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU is one and the same. As such, ASUU at NSUK cannot be seen to operate in isolation of other ASUU branches.

“It is operating in full compliance with directives of the national secretariat,’’ said.

Alu expressed dismay that the university’s management issued the directive knowing full well that ASUU had appealed against the ruling of the National Industrial Court asking its members to return to the lecture halls.

In view of the aforementioned, forcing university lecturers to go back to class amounts to illegality and a blatant disregard for the rule of law which could be interpreted as a contempt of court.

“Reopening the university with ASUU still on strike means that the vice-chancellor and his lieutenants are the ones to teach the students,’’ Alu stressed.

He expressed appreciation of the understanding and resilience of students and parents, whom, he said, had been making sacrifices for the betterment of the future and to save the education sector from total collapse.

“As far as NSUK branch of ASUU is concerned, we are in a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.

“I am reiterating here that ASUU NSUK branch will remain on strike until the national body suspends the strike when all demands of ASUU have been met by the Federal Government,’’ Alu said.

The university registrar, Mr Bala Ahmed, issued the statement asking students to resume school.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over to demand that the Federal Government meets agreements signed in 2009.

The agreements covered the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, and the release of Earned Academic Allowances for lecturers.

It is also demanding that the Federal government should not be paying lecturers the same way it pays its other employees, using the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The union is demanding that rather than use the IPPIS, government should pay its members using the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) platform developed by the universities themselves.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management

Ihedioha denies calling Obi supporters saboteurs

Ihedioha denies calling Obi supporters saboteurs

Melaye likens Nigeria to a car being driven by a ‘drink driver’

Melaye likens Nigeria to a car being driven by a ‘drink driver’

Katsina transport authority settles N50m debt, says official

Katsina transport authority settles N50m debt, says official

2023: Oyo CP meets hunters, vigilantes on peaceful campaigns

2023: Oyo CP meets hunters, vigilantes on peaceful campaigns

Fayemi inaugurates clinic for sexual assault victims

Fayemi inaugurates clinic for sexual assault victims

2023: Let your campaigns be issues-based, Jonathan implores politicians

2023: Let your campaigns be issues-based, Jonathan implores politicians

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Zainab Abiola denies assaulting a police orderly. (Daily Trust)

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody