The Academic Staff of Universities Union (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The union's national president, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja.

"The union has decided to embark on total and indefinite strike from Monday 23, 2020," he said.

The announcement comes two weeks after the union's initial warning strike which was caused by its clash with the government over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU has locked horns with the Federal Government for months over IPPIS. Pictured: President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (right) [Premium Times]

The government had mandated last year that all public workers be enrolled on IPPIS, an electronic payroll system, but ASUU has rejected the system noting that it violates university autonomy and does not capture the peculiarities of its members' profession.

Ogunyemi had announced last week that the union had established concrete proposals with the Federal Government after a closed door meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

However, that appears to not have persuaded the union to commence its strike even though institutions in the country are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.