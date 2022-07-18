ASUU accuses Nigerian minister of lying to union

The Union in a press conference held today Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat Zuru road Sokoto described the Minister of labour Ngige as a stumbling block in the negotiations between ASUU and Federal Government on how best to end the long standing strike by ASUU.

The chairman of the Union Mr MN Al Mustapha in his address to journalists said Minister Ngige has alleged that Sokoto branch of ASUU has graduated medical students during strike action, adding that ASUU branch of Usmanu Danfodiyo University has not graduate any student since the commencement of the strike in February.

The Union challenged the minister of labour to produce any factual evidence to back his claim which they label as a blatant lie. saying there was never a letter written by the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto it any of his representatives or any official of the Union depicting that, Medical lecturers are not on strike in UDUS.

According to ASUU , the minister of labour has succeeded in misleading critical stakeholders by creating the perception that the issue between ASUU And Federal Government is unsolvable.

“We know better that, the treacherous anti intellectual posture of “conciliator” Minister Ngige has always been the bane of current ASUU Federal Government crisis,” says ASUU Chairman.

“The entire members of ASUU Usman Danfodiyo University branch including the college of health sciences are fully on a total and comprehensive strike which commences on the 14th of February 2022."