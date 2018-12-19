The President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Usman Duste has explained why the lecturer's strike will continue after their meeting with the government failed to yield any positive result.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the five hours meeting, the National President of ASUP, Usman Duste, said it was impossible to end the strike as the issues in contention had not been resolved, Premium Times reports.

“We have met with the government officials and we have discussed the issues thoroughly and it is not possible for us to resolve the strike in the meeting.

“We have the issue of NEEDS assessment, we have the issue of CONTISS 15 arrears, we have the issue of the scheme of service, and the issue of non-payment of salaries in state-owned institutions, and then we have the issue of victimized members. So these are the major issues and there are others,” he said.

”We have agreed on a date but will conclude by Friday. The meeting can’t definitely be before Christmas.”

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.