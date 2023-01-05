Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

The court also stopped an application seeking to remove Yakubu as the Chairman of the electoral commission.

The presiding judge, Justice M. A. Hassan refused the application on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, alongside the 14 reliefs brought by the claimants, Daily Trusts reports.

Justice Hassan held that Yakubu’s asset declaration was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law.

The ruling followed an originating summon marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The plaintiff asked the court to compel the INEC chairman to recuse, excuse, and exclude himself and or step down as the chairman of the commission pending the investigation and consideration of the allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff according to reports also sought an order of court stopping the INEC boss from assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

But in his response to the allegations, Prof Yakubu presented details of his filings before the court.

The documents reportedly showed the sources of money for the purchase of the properties the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired.