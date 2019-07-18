The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday constituted a five-man ad hoc committee to investigate alleged illegal acquisition of government properties by some officials of the past administrations in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent importance by House Leader Mr Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji on the need to investigate massive looting of government properties by officials of the past administration at plenary.

Abubakar-Magaji alleged that several government owned properties including lands in different parts of the state had been illegally acquired by officials of the past administrations in the state.

He said the house must investigate the matter to salvage numerous government properties illegally acquired by the officials.

Lawmakers who spoke on the issue corroborated Magaji’s claim, stressing the need for proper investigations into the matter.

The Speaker while inaugurating the committee named Mr Saheed Popoola (APC- Ojomu-Balogun) as its chairman.

Other members of the committee are Mr Abdullahi Dan-Baba (APC-Kaina-Wajibe), Mr AbdulAzeez Elewu (APC- llorin South), Mr AbdulGafar Stinks (APC- llorin North West) and Mr Olumide Awolola (APC-lrepodun)

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.