The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, who made the call at the plenary, said that there was the urgent need to sensitise members of the public, including parents and children, to always speak up in any situation of molestation and rape.

“There is the urgent need to educate the people about the dangers and threats of child abuse, both of which are important to the future of the minor.

“The citizens need to be sensitised through the media; they need to be carried along on government programmes, particularly those relating to molestation and rape,” said Ogundoyin.

The mover of the motion, Mrs Olawumi Oladeji (ADP/Ogbomoso North), said stopping rape required changes to many policies, programmes and practices.

“Rape or sexual abuse in minors and adults, if not properly attended to, has numerous potential consequences that can last a lifetime and span generations.

ALSO READ: Buhari vows to free all kidnapped children from terrorists

“This can have serious adverse effects on health, education, employment, crime and the economic wellbeing of individuals, families, communities and societies.

“The Ministry of Health and the Hospital Management Board should ensure that victims/survivors of rape are given all-inclusive free medical attention and adequate counselling services,” she said.

Mr Isiaka Kazeem (APC/Oyo East/Oyo West), in his contribution to the debate, asserted that rape was a crime against humanity and that drug abuse engendered rape in both young and old.

Ashimiyu Alarape (APC/Atiba) said that the act should be condemned, adding that the Assembly should go for public hearing for people in the state to contribute.