RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Assailants have stormed Dan Jamfari Community, Barbaji village, in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State and burnt 10 houses.

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community.
Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community.

Read Also

He said the state government would leave no stone unturned to fish out the assailants and bring them to justice.

Relief materials given to the victims were 10 bundles of roofing sheets, 20 bags of cement, 10 packs of zinc nails, 20 bags of 10kg rice, 20 bags of maize and five bags of salt.

The victims also got clothing materials, cutleries, buckets, vegetable oil and five cartons of seasoning cubes.

Jili reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of citizens and charged residents of the community to live in peace and harmony.

A resident, Malam Magaji Audu, said the assailants were armed with sticks and cutlasses.

“More than 200 of them invaded the village in the night and went from house to house claiming they were looking for their stolen motorcycle.

“The attackers tried to stab me in the presence of my family members and I refused to produce my children whom they claimed to have stolen their motorcycle as demanded,’’ he said.

Audu explained that the assailants returned the day after and set his house and others on fire while his family members escaped.

“The hoodlums carted away food items, chickens, turkey, farming equipment and destroyed 10 houses within the village,’’ he said.

The district head of Rogo, Alhaji Muhammad Maharazu, confirmed the incident and commended the emergency management agency for the kind gesture of the relief materials.

Maharazu who was represented by his secretary Alhaji Bashir Tsoho, said the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, had rendered all the necessary assistance to the victims and also reported the incident to the state government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

UNESCO adopts Abuja Declaration as solution to fake news

UNESCO adopts Abuja Declaration as solution to fake news

Osun launches N20m monthly social support scheme for widows, others

Osun launches N20m monthly social support scheme for widows, others

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

2023: Tinubu chooses Fashola, Ogbeh to lead door-to-door campaign

2023: Tinubu chooses Fashola, Ogbeh to lead door-to-door campaign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates international standard certified environmental laboratory

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates international standard certified environmental laboratory

2023: ECOWAS Mission meets Lagos PDP Gov candidate, Jandor

2023: ECOWAS Mission meets Lagos PDP Gov candidate, Jandor

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]