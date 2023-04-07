Students set building ablaze after assailant stabbed colleague to death in Ondo

The assailant fled after the incident and is still at large.

Irate fellow students went on rampage immediately after the stabbing and razed a building belonging to a relative of the assailant in which he lived.

“The student was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death angered other students who set the suspect’s house ablaze,’’ the eyewitness said.

Police spokesman in Ondo State, ASP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said she had yet to get full details.

She confirmed also that the student died in the hospital.