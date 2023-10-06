ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health facility is one of many health interventions of ASR Africa, a leading philanthropic organisation committed to delivering sustainable impact in health, education and social development across Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme on Friday in Ilorin, Dr Ubong Udoh, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ASR Africa, explained that the project is part of the partnership with the Kwara Government.

“We gave them a ₦2.5 billion grant for tertiary health system support and the Governor in his wisdom selected an oncological centre which we just did the groundbreaking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BUA selected four states for the grant; Sokoto, Ogun, Kwara and Benin for the total amount of N10 billion. And we are doing it in each geopolitical zone to cover all of them to have a balanced geographical spread.

“We are not just targeting the health sector, we have done ₦13.5 billion in grants to 30 universities in the education sector, we are building 16 projects internationally in Ghana and Niger.

“We are also doing a lot of social development projects which include a ₦10 billion grants to the security agencies and the armed forces, which is being implemented as we speak. So we intervene in the areas of health, education and social development,” he said.

Udoh explained that in terms of what warrants interventions, the foundation is open to taking applications, so people can apply, adding that there are some fixed grants which have selective criteria.

According to him, the foundation prefers to hear from states, so that they can tell their specific needs, after which needs assessments are carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Our yearly budget is $100 million, divided equally between Nigeria and Africa at a 50-50 ratio.”

Udoh asserted that such an initiative by ASR would provide employment, which would reduce the ongoing Japa syndrome currently witnessed in the state.

“So this has a ripple effect for creating jobs, empowering people and improving healthcare outcomes across the country.

“We are building a 3,000 amphitheatre at the University of Ilọrin and we have also gotten some applications from some polytechnics in Kwara for infrastructure support and everything is being reviewed before approval by the ASR board.

“We have received a lot of applications from Kwara and there are already two ongoing, the state is not doing badly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Founder of ASR, “as a unique Nigerian, who has been very blessed as a hard worker with a big pocket, but his heart is bigger than his pocket and Africa should be proud of him”.

In his appreciative remark, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara expressed delight at the take-off of the project.

He said: “I commend ASR Africa, under the Chairmanship of Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the take-off of the N2.5 billion oncology centre that the groundbreaking is being done today.

“We cannot thank him enough for the huge Corporate Social responsibility gesture, in addition to others, in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. We will continue our robust partnership with ASR Africa to ensure that this project is delivered to the benefit of mankind.

“The oncology centre, when completed, will once again put Nigeria on the world map as a place for quality and affordable cancer diagnostics and treatment spots for the West African sub-region,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

AbdulRazaq noted that this laudable initiative would reduce medical tourism and help checkmate cancer-related deaths in the country owing to the lack of quality medical facilities.

According to the National Cancer Control Plan (2018 – 2022), cancer-related deaths in Nigeria are put at 72,000 annually, with an estimated new annual cancer cases of 102,000.

NAN also reports that ASR Africa is the brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu.