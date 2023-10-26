Asiwaju women cooperative to empower 50 less privileged women with ₦20k each

Alhaja Stella Kokumo, the National President, AWCS said this at the national executive meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“Fifty market women will receive the sum of ₦20,000 each,” Kokumo said.

She said the group’s aim was to support vulnerable women and empower them for a better life through its cooperative society.

She said the group had resolved to give back to women who had given their time and resources to support the actualisation of President Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

She said one of the decisions made was to float a cooperative society that would lend to women soft loans across all states at zero interest or the most administrative interest.

“Our state chapters are now at liberty to open state cooperative accounts through which we can actively and effectively reach our members who are interested in getting cooperative loans at zero interest,” she said.

She said more than 300 packs of clothing materials had been distributed to members across states, adding that the distribution was continuous categories of members across the states.