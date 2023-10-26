ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Asiwaju women cooperative to empower 50 less privileged women with ₦20k each

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said it had resolved to give back to women who had given their time and resources to support the actualisation of President Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

Asiwaju women cooperative to empower 50 less privileged women with ₦20k each/Illustration [Within Nigeria]
Asiwaju women cooperative to empower 50 less privileged women with ₦20k each/Illustration [Within Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Alhaja Stella Kokumo, the National President, AWCS said this at the national executive meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“Fifty market women will receive the sum of 20,000 each,” Kokumo said.

She said the group’s aim was to support vulnerable women and empower them for a better life through its cooperative society.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the group had resolved to give back to women who had given their time and resources to support the actualisation of President Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

She said one of the decisions made was to float a cooperative society that would lend to women soft loans across all states at zero interest or the most administrative interest.

“Our state chapters are now at liberty to open state cooperative accounts through which we can actively and effectively reach our members who are interested in getting cooperative loans at zero interest,” she said.

She said more than 300 packs of clothing materials had been distributed to members across states, adding that the distribution was continuous categories of members across the states.

She said AWCS was active and was poised to reach out to as many women as possible.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Katsina's Governor Radda won't negotiate with bandits until they're weak

Katsina's Governor Radda won't negotiate with bandits until they're weak

Nigerians should prepare for sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms this weekend

Nigerians should prepare for sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms this weekend

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu