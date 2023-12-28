Asisat Oshoala presents CAF award to President Tinubu, First Lady

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asisat has won African Women Footballer of the Year, an annual award for Africa’s best female football player.

The award was conferred on Asisat in December by the Confederation of African Football.

Asisat has won the award a record six times.

She said the presentation was in recognition of the support of the first couple towards her successful outing at the tourney.

”I love to appreciate the President and the First Lady for actually giving me the opportunity to present their work to them. Because I feel like during the World Cup tournament, we had a couple of issues.

”They came in to actually help us out and especially monitoring after the tournament, she actually stretched supportive hand towards the girls.

”If something good is coming out of that team, I think it’s only right for her to be aware and also shown this thing and so she knows that we really do appreciate that support,” she said.

On the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming up in January 2024, Asisat said she did not expect anything out of the tournaments other than total victory for the Eagles.

“Nothing, nothing to expect other than Super Eagles winning every game. We’re going for Gold. We have this calibre of superstars and it’s about football.

“I feel like the guys are actually mentally ready, and I feel like they’re going to have a good outcome,” she said.

The 34th edition of the biggest sports event on African soil will take place from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2024, in Abidjan.