The cleric made the call in llorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the significance of Ash Wednesday, which marks the commencement of 40 days fasting period for Christians.

According to the cleric, the Lent is a period for sober reflection and repentance of sin for those who observe it and urged all Nigerians to use the period to liberate the country from her current challenges.

“Christians are expected to fast and pray at an interval of three hours from six o’clock in the morning to 12 midnight,” he said.

Bishop Adewole, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara branch, described lent as a period for spiritual rejuvenation in the Christendom.

He urged Christians in Nigeria to pray for the development of the nation during the Lenten period and appealed to them not to go back to their sins after the fast.

The cleric advised Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ in all their dealings with their fellow human beings.

NAN reports that special prayers took place in various Churches in different parts of llorin metropolis to commemorate the beginning of 40 days fasting period.