The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Asari Dokubo has blasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over alleged demolition of a mosque at Trans-Amadi in the state.

Asari said he and his family pray at the mosque, adding that the property was legally acquired.

He also said Wike was lying that he didn’t demolish any mosque.

Recall that following the social media outrage about the alleged mosque demolition, governor Wike said there was no mosque on the site that was cleared.

He maintained that mischief makers made up stories about the demolition to score cheap points.

He said, “It is most unfortunate that fickle minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place, when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”

However, in a nine minutes video published on Youtube by Muslim News Nigeria, Asari said Wike's claim is a lie. He asked, if there was no mosque on the site, what did the governor go there to do?

He said, “I have been down for eight days which makes it difficult for me to talk on the issues that are trending now; one of the issues is concerning the dastardly act carried out by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, in demolishing my mosque,”

“I am a member of the congregation of the Trans-Amadi central mosque. That is where I pray with my family. I, alone, have 21 children and I live with 59 other children. They are on holiday. The bulk of them pray. Fortunately, they are in my village, Ogbama with me.

“The debate continues to drag on. Wike claiming there was no mosque; I will say that is a lie. He is lying. And you know, Wike you are lying. if there is no mosque why did you go there? We legally acquired the land for the mosque like other groups there. we acquired it from Dr Sotonye Amadi; a christian group acquired part of that land and they have built their churches, why did you and your brother, Rotimi Amaechi single out our mosque to demolish and to prevent us from building?

“The person who acquired the land for the mosque is an Ijaw man, an Okrika, Ijaw man. This land was acquired legally. Why is this mosque a problem to you?

“Rivers state members are active members of that mosque. What offence have we committed against our motherland that you will dictate to us what religion to follow. There are some of you that are Ogboni members; has Ogboni any relationship with Rivers state? you used our money to build a Christian interdenominational centre.

“There is nothing you can do to stop us from being Muslims. You take our money to sponsor Tambuwal. You say you are the governor of all Rivers people; you should examine yourself. You take on weak opponents, but bow before the enemy.

“We are Rivers Muslims. There is nothing you can do about it. You will look at us and get a heart-attack. In the next three years you will be out of government house.

“And people are praising you because you said Rivers state is a Christian state. It will never be a Christian state. You not even a Christian. I don”t now which of you is a Christian. Islam is bigger than you.”

Earlier, the former governor of Kano State, and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau described Wike as a reckless and irresponsible individual over the mosque saga.

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has also threatened to sue the Government of Rivers State over alleged mosque demolition.