Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onyebe called on all lovers of art to join forces with the government to bring Nigerian art to its rightful place in the world.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Onyebe made the call in a interview with newsmen on the sideline of her 7th solo art exhibition titled “Big Idea” on Saturday in Abuja.

Onyebe who majors in painting women and children with 12 years experience said, art, if promoted could generate jobs and forex for the country.

She said art brings out the creativity in young people, help them express their power of imagination while generating revenue.

“Through art, we tell our stories as Africans and we preserve our culture and identity as well,” she added.

Onyebe however said lack of support had killed the potential of a lot of artists.

“Sometimes we get the positive side of it, most times it’s the negative but we are hoping to get to meet the best people who love art who are ready to put art out there.

“Now that we have a new government, we are hoping they give us the best so that we can send art out to the world because we cannot just stay in a place, we need to keep going out,” she said.

