Artisans in Ekiti urge Tinubu to end scarcity of naira, petrol

One of the artisans, Mr Oladipo Ojo, a carpenter, urged Tinubu to work hard and find plausible solution to naira and petrol scarcity in the country to alleviate the suffering of the citizens.

Ojo said that the current financial situation in Nigeria was not suitable for businesses to thrive nor for healthy living.

This, he added, was because the people cannot survive without money to buy food, medications and other essential needs.

”I want to urge our president-elect, Sen. Tinubu to end naira scarcity and ensure adequate supply of petrol in all the states of the federation at the pump price.

“Currently, the scarcity of naira and poor network of banks had affected my business, I cannot access money to buy materials, I cannot transfer because of poor network.

” I want to appeal to Tinubu to make cost of living easy and comfortable for Nigerians as soon as he assume office,” Ojo said.

Mr Biodun Ogunjobi, a bricklayer, appealed to Tinubu to consider rescuing Nigerians from financial problems emanating from scarcity of naira as his number one priority.

Ogunjobi said that the scarcity of naira and petrol had caused psychological problems for many Nigerians, making it a bad omen for their health.

He urged Tinubu to revive the economy of the country to make the cost of living less expensive for average Nigerians.

Another artisan, Mrs Tolani Aina, a tailor, appealed to the president-elect to give priority to the welfare of Nigerians once he assumed office.

Aina said the cost of materials, transportation and food items were becoming exorbitant for an average Nigerian to afford.

“Currently, the cost of sewing materials is becoming too expensive for us to afford, naira is scarce to get in the banks, price of petrol is high and all these are contributing to the problem of our dear country.

”I want to appeal to Tinubu to accord priority to the well-being of all Nigerians not a particular class, because we all voted for him.

”Let him make naira available, reduce cost of petrol and regulate its price in all parts of the country,” she appealed.

Aina added that Nigeria would become a better country if the incoming administration of Tinubu can make positive impact in resolving the economic malaise.

Another artisan, Mr Sola Oni, a vulcanizer, urged the president-elect to end scarcity of naira, petrol and rejuvenare the economy of the country.