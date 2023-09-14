ADVERTISEMENT
Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the minister issued 30 days deadline to illegal miners in Nigeria, to join miners cooperatives or face the full wrath of the law.

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development [TheCable]
Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development [TheCable]

This is contained in an open letter signed by Dantasidi, addressed to Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, and made available to newsmen in Nasarawa Local Government area of Nasarawa state on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister recently issued a 30 days deadline to illegal miners in the country to join miners cooperatives or face the full wrath of the law. Dantasidi, who expressed support for the decision, said it would go a long way in combating illegal mining activities on the country.

“Illegal mining not only poses a significant threat to our nation’s environment and natural resources but also undermines the livelihoods of countless indigenous miners who abide by the regulatory framework.

“Your resolute stance in this matter sends a powerful message that the rule of law will be upheld and that only responsible mining practices will be encouraged,” he said.

He said as critical stakeholders in the mining sector, artisanal miners believed that the minister’s decision was a step in the right direction in actualising President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s goals in the mining sector for the overall development of Nigeria.

“This initiative has the potential to revolutionise the mining sector, fostering cooperation, knowledge sharing, and sustainable mining practices,” he added.

He, however, urged the minister to embrace a collaborative approach by working closely with the leadership of artisanal miners in the country to bridge the gap between government officials in the cities and local artisanal miners in the forests.

He said this would get unregistered or illegal miners yet to join a cooperative, to do so before the expiration of the 30 days deadline.

We are committed to supporting your efforts in any way possible. Whether through advocacy, resource mobilisation, or capacity-building programmes; we stand ready to collaborate closely with your ministry to realise the full potential of this initiative,” he said.

Dantasidi commended the minister’s dedication and visionary leadership in steering Nigeria’s mining sector towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

“We are confident that under your guidance, our nation’s natural resources will be harnessed responsibly for the benefit of all citizens.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these measures on our country’s mining sector,” he added.

