Arrest people selling, buying PVCs, Ortom tells security agencies

Ortom gave the directive on Wednesday in Makurdi while interacting with newsmen.

  • Published:
Arrest people selling, buying PVCs, Ortom tells security agencies (Punch)

The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, said directed security agencies in the state to arrest people buying the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

He said that the security agencies had been notified of the ugly trend, stressing that anybody found buying PVCs or selling them would be arrested and prosecuted.

Ortom, who said that he was aware that members of members of a political party in the state were moving round to buy PVCs, warned that security men would arrested them.

I advise members of the public to be wary of those who will want to dispossess them of their cards under whatever guise,“ he said.

He also stated the resolve of his administration had been to continue to stand by the people and the Anti-Open Grazing Law 2017.

“Though more than 680,000 people have been displaced from their homes, they are the same people insisting that the law must be fully implemented.“

Ortom noted that though the some people had openly accepted responsibility for the killings in the state, they were yet to be arrested by those whose responsibility it was to protect lives and property. 

