Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge play Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai (Nigerian Times)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday said the Nigerian Army would in 2025 begin the production of combat vehicles in the country.

Buratai made this known at the 77 Regular Recruits Intake Passing-Out Parade at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that through research, the Depot had already produced five patrol vehicles named “TYB”.

“Let me at this juncture commend the Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army and his team for the uncommon research and development feat which led to the production of five patrol vehicles, named TYB Robile in my honour.

“By this breakthrough, the Nigerian Army is poised to become self-reliant in class `B’ combat vehicles by the year 2025.

“Furthermore, the ultra-modern industry military range which I will commission today is one of the cottage technological training aids designed to improve recruits marksmanship skills and economise use of old classes of army ammunition for training.

“I, therefore, urge the Depot Nigerian Army to maximise its use to enhance the quality of young soldiers trained in the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The COAS said that the collaborative training with the British Advisory Team (BAT) had further introduced the recruits to contemporary training method.

“It is highly gratifying to note that this highly revered institution established in 1924 has remained focused in the discharge of its primary responsibilities of transforming able-bodied young Nigerians from civil orientation to well-trained soldiers.

“This is to meet the manpower requirements of the Nigerian Army.

“Depot Nigerian Army has over the years remained pivotal in sustaining the growth and development of the Nigerian Army toward fulfilling its constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of our great country, Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the passing-out parade is desirably coming at a time when Nigeria is confronted with series of security challenges.

Buratai also said that it was gratifying that the Depot had continued to evolve training activities to actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff of having a professionally responsible Army for its constitutional roles.

He said that the passing-out recruits would complement the manpower needs of Nigerian Army with competent and combatant-ready young soldiers.

While congratulating the recruits for successful completion of training, Buratai said a lot would be demanded from them in terms of loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity and respect for others.

“You are expected to always do your utmost best in order to sustain these core values through high professional standards in order to enhance your individual competences and share common vision.

“Consequently, I wish to implore you to imbibe and retain the mental, physical and spiritual training given to you in this institution and the post-depot training you will be exposed to at your units, formations and corps.

“Let me seize this opportunity to remind you of the oath of allegiance that was administered to you two days ago, and to state that you are henceforth subjected to both civil and military laws,” he said.

He advised them to avoid anything that would tarnish the image of the Army and the nation.

The army boss charged the new personnel to remain loyal to the constituted authorities where they would be posted to serve.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his active and continues support to the Army which had culminated into more successes in the fight against all sorts of criminality across the country. 

