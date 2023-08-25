Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

The warning was conveyed during a lecture on the responsibility of troops deployed to various check points in the Division area of responsibility.

According to a statement on Friday by the acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, the sensitisation lecture was held at Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu.

“The military has been involved in manning checkpoint across the country due to insecurity which has threatened the sovereignty of the country.

“Despite the numerous advantage of military checkpoint, there has been series of complaints from the civil populace on the unprofessional conducts of troops at military checkpoints which negates the aim of setting up the checkpoint.

“Roadblocks and checkpoint are mainly security measures implemented by the authorities to monitor and control the movement of vehicle and people in a particular area.

“They serve various purposes including law enforcement, security and traffic management,” he said.

The division’s spokesman said that various topics were discussed during the lectures, including “Implication of Extortion and Punishment to be Awarded to Erring Personnel”.

“The general public is therefore advised to desist from giving gratification to soldiers at checkpoints and report cases of misconduct by troops to the appropriate authorities.

