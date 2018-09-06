Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2019: Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers

2019 Elections Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers

It further warned that it would dealt with anybody who might attempt to breach the peace during the exercise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows play (dailypost)

The Nigerian Army has warned that it will deal decisively with political thugs, kidnappers and other criminal elements caught with weapons during the 2019 general elections.

It further warned that it would dealt with anybody who might attempt to breach the peace during the exercise.

The Chief of Army Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja, after he met with Principal Officers, General Officers Commanding – GOCs and field Operational Commanders.

Buratai said he met with them for consultation and review of ongoing operations.

He assured that the army was prepared to ensure security before, during after the election.

“We must make it clear that all political thugs, militants, kidnappers and other criminal elements identified with weapons will be dealt with decisively.

“Our rules of engagement are very clear and they conform to international best practices. We are going to apply them to the letter,’’ he said.

On security, Buratai said that the Operation Lafiya Dole and other operations being conducted by the army across the country were being reviewed and reinvigorated to address identified challenges.

The army chief, however, expressed satisfaction with the performance of ongoing operations to tackle various security challenges in different parts of the country.

He promised that the army would strive to maintain the relative security and peace, and ensure that the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians was maintained.

Buratai also hinted of upcoming operations like “Crocodile Smile III in the Niger Delta and Python Dance III’’ (Egwu Eke) in the South-East without specifying when they would be conducted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet
3 Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja homebullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Army kills insurgents, recovers 147 stolen livestock in Borno
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
David Mark I’ll fix Nigeria’s economy in 2-years, says ex-Senate president
NYSC How Davido underlines the problem with Nigeria's one year compulsory service
Boko Haram Death toll hits 48 in terrorist attack on Nigeria troops: sources
In Borno Army denies alleged killing of 30 soldiers
Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists recovered in Borno
Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed by terrorists
Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sources

Local

Nigerian government raised tax revenue by 42%, here’s how much it generated in 6 months
Fowler FIRS set to commence audit of taxpayers nationwide
Bet9ja
In Ilorin 3 customers drag Bet9ja to lottery commission over N3m claim
Prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has threatened to sue parties that sell nomination forms to individuals seeking to hold offices on their platforms.
Femi Falana Human Rights activist advocates adequate funding of police
Suspected cultists behead Police sergeant in Jos
In Plateau 2 killed in attack on Thursday