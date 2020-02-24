A statement issued by Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigeria Army and Nigeria Military School on Monday in Zaria, said the outdoor exercise was tagged “Introductory shoot practice 1 and exercise first leg one”.

Arigu said the exercise would hold at Depot Nigeria Army Range at Dogarawa Village off Zaria Kano expressway.

He added that the exercise would involve firing of live ammunition using small arms, stressing that the authority had put in place, safety measures and precautions toward a hitch-free exercise.

He, therefore, advised residents of the affected communities to stay away from the range general area within the period of the exercise.