Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, says the Nigerian Army is not happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu denied inviting soldiers to restore peace and order during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Taiwo said this on Saturday, November 14, 2020, while appearing before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki shooting incident.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu invited the Army to intervene in the crisis “when the situation overcame the police and other paramilitary forces.”

He added that an incident in which a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and also discussed sharing the body parts prompted the governor to invite the army, adding that, involving the army was the best decision the governor could have taken because the police had been overrun.

He said, “I spoke with the governor and said the army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for army’s intervention, but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footage), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”

Taiwo also said the army was unhappy that Sanwo-Olu said two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.