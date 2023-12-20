Army troops kill bandit, recover arms in Kaduna's Sabon Birni

According to a statement by the Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, the incident occurred on December 17, when troops ambushed some bandits in the area. He said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine loaded with 15 of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a baofeng radio and two techno phones.

“Troops of the Division, in another sting operation along Dende-Buruku Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Dec 15, ambushed some bandits.

“During the operation, several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds while troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle magazine loaded with four 7.62mm(special) ammunition,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT