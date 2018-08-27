Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists, recover weapons in Borno

In Borno Army troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists, recover weapons

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Army troops kill 30 Boko Haram members. play Army troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists, recover weapons in Borno (todayng)

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed three Boko Haram insurgents while on fighting patrol in Kukawa in Baga Local Government Area in Borno on Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Monday.

Chukwu said the terrorists were intercepted by troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade Deployed in the area.

He said that the troops, while on fighting patrol at Kukawa general area got information on the terrorists’ activities in Kalamari village, 30 Kilometres to Kukawa town.

He said the insurgents who were on a looting and extortion spree in the village were intercepted by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“During the encounter following a superior fire power of the troops, three members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised,” he said.

The director listed items recovered from the terrorist to  include, three AK 47 rifles; two magazines and four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, the gallant troops have continued with aggressive fighting patrol, as efforts are ongoing by the troops to track down other fleeing members of the Boko Haram Terrorists from any hideouts.

“Members of the general public are advised to report any suspicious movements or activities in their general area to the law enforcement agents for prompt action,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Here’s why soldiers shot inside Maiduguri airport
Boko Haram Army neutralises 16 insurgents, recover weapons cache in Borno
Opinion This badly broken Nigeria is in urgent need of a surgeon
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Boko Haram Troops repel insurgents’ attack on Yobe community
Boko Haram Terrorist group kills 6 traders in Nigeria ambush
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Boko Haram Hostages rescued as Army destroy insurgents in Bama
Boko Haram Army kills 16 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack

Local

Singer, Davido has congratulated his uncle, the dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.
Osun 2018 Again, court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Adeleke
Ortom to Akume: showcase your achievements, leave me alone
Ortom Showcase your achievements, leave me alone, Gov. tells Akume
NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to Kaduna flood victims
In Kaduna NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to flood victims
Nigeria can now produce 24m metric tonnes of rice annually – RIFAN
Food Production Nigeria can now produce 24m metric tonnes of rice annually – RIFAN