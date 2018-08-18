Pulse.ng logo
Army to conduct shooting exercise, advises Zaria residents to keep-off

In Zaria Army to conduct shooting exercise, advises residents to keep-off

Cameroonian troops join in Boko haram war play

Nigerian Army

(Punch)

The Depot Nigerian Army says it will conduct an outdoor range classification exercise for 77 Regular Recruits Intake from Monday, Aug. 20 to Saturday, Sept. 1.

A statement by Lt. Adekunle Akinyele, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria disclosed this on Saturday.

Akinyele advised residents of the area to keep-off the area of the exercise.

He said: “The exercise is scheduled to take place at its shooting range located at Kabama and Tohu Villages off Zaria-Kano Expressway from Monday, 20 August to Saturday, 1 September 2018.

“The exercises will involve firing of live ammunition using small arms.

“The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure a safe and hitch free exercise.

“However, residents of the affected communities are advised to stay away from the range general area within the scheduled period.”

Akinyele advised residents of Kabama and Tohu villages not to panic on seeing movement of troops and hearing the sound of gunshot as it was a routine exercise for Recruits on Training in Depot Nigerian Army.

Pulse News Agency

