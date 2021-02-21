Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru says the second phase of the Nigerian Army operation against Boko Haram insurgents will begin soon.

The army’s first operation against Boko Haram was launched in 2015. The operation was codenamed ‘Lafiya Dole’, which means “peace by all means” in Hausa language.

In January 2021, the army launched “Operation Tura Takai Bango” in Northeast as a subsidiary of Lafiya Dole to continue its onslaught on terrorists in the region.

During his visit to Lafiya Dole theatre command in Maiduguri on Saturday, February 20, 2021, Attahiru said he as there to appraise the military operation in the Sambisa general area and boost the morale of troops fighting against insurgents.

He said, “As you know, areas around Njimiya, Sabilul Huda and the entire general area where Boko Haram had deployed before now have been cleared. We can rightly say we can get to the second phase of the operation, which will start soon.

“The adversary will want to distract you and that is the example of what we had in New Marte and Dikwa. Good enough, our troops gave a good account of themselves and took on the terrorist decisively.

“We will also encourage them and bring in more combat multipliers, that is what we will continue to have all through the theatre.”

The army chief assured Nigerians that more equipment would be deployed to all theater of operations across the country to fight insurgency and other forms of criminality.