Maj.-Gen. Sanni Yusuf, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, inaugurated the six-day exercise at the 9 Brigade Command in Ikeja.

Yusuf said the competition was organised with the primary goal of not only encouraging comradeship, but also directed at assessing physical and mental fitness of the troops.

“To maintain a professionally responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles, requires that personnel are trained to improve their quality and professionalism.

“It will also offer opportunity to identify new talents that will strengthen the Division’s Team for future army sports championship,” he said.

The GOC said that for this year’s competition, the formations and units under 81 Division have been grouped into eight to ensure maximum participation.

“The events to be competed for are: football, volley ball, table tennis, squash, badminton and combat race.

“This competition was particularly selected to ensure discipline, physical and mental fitness, as well as combat efficiency of the officers, individuals and formations as a whole,’’ he said.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, for providing an enabling environment, as well as necessary support for the competition.

Earlier, the Commander of 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Nasiru Jega, urged participants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, advising them to try their best in all the sporting activities.

He said that the competition would serve as an opportunity to promote mutual cooperation and comradeship among the participants.