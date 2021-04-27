Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 described the act of sharing pictures of personnel as insensitive and unpatriotic.

He condemned the glee with which some people allegedly share pictures of soldiers who are killed or wounded by the enemy.

According to him, troops defend the country from those who seek its destruction, and should never be mocked when they pay the ultimate price.

Yerima said sharing of their images on social media is often done without any consideration for their families who sometimes find out about their death online before they can be contacted by authorities.

"The Nigerian Army consider this despicable and unpatriotic act totally unacceptable and will henceforth take legal actions to protect troops who die in action from being ridiculed on social media or any platform," the Army spokesperson said.

Nigerian troops are fighting on many fronts, most notably Boko Haram fighters that have terrorised the northeast region since 2009.

At least seven soldiers were killed when fighters of the Islamic sect attacked a military position in Mainok, Borno State on Sunday, April 25.

There have also been media reports that fighter jets launched airstrikes that led to the death of between 20 to 30 ground troops during the confrontation.

While the Army has not reacted to the reports, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a brief statement on Monday, April 26 that investigations have commenced.

Troops are also fighting bandits who have wreaked havoc in many parts of the northern region over the past couple of years.

An uptick of deadly attacks on security personnel has also been witnessed in some southern states in the past few months.