Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested two teenagers while they were on a suicide bombing mission in Borno State on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

According to a statement by the Army, the two female teenagers were intercepted by troops at Mushimari settlement in Konduga local government area of Borno while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Batallion Defensive Location.

One of them was strapped with a bomb vest with the other acting as her accomplice.

"They were apprehended by the troops and vest strapped on the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilised," the statement read.

Last month, troops of the 143 Battalion prevented another suicide bomb attack in DAR village, Adamawa State, by killing a would-be suicide bomber before she could detonate her explosive vest.

The incident happened just two weeks after troops of 251 Task Force Battalion foiled a suicide bomb attack made by a 19-year-old teenage girl in Maiduguri, Borno State on November 13.

The girl, identified as Shaidatu Adamu, was arrested by troops when she attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri to detonate her vest.

She confessed to troops that she was from Gwoza, Borno and had been in Sambisa Forest with Boko Haram terrorists for about three years.

The terrorist group has been notorious for using female suicide bombers to carry out attacks on civilian and military targets. The group has abducted more than 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013, according to a UNICEF report.

Between April 2011 and June 2017, the terrorist group used a record 244 female suicide bombers to attack in the northeast region where it majorly operates.

While some of the suicide bombers may have willingly signed up, many are believed to be forced to strap bombs to their bodies and carry out attacks.

Some have been known to run to security operatives to assist in detonating their vests while others detonate when confronted by operatives.

Since the terrorist group's insurgency escalated in 2009, tens of thousands have been killed with millions also displaced and scattered over internally displaced people's camps across the country.