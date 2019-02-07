A statement personally signed by Usman, said he had proceeded on terminal leave for toward his retirement on Friday.

He said although a new director had not been appointed, he was handing over to Col. A.A. Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Directorate of Army Public Relations.

The outgoing army spokesman thanked all those who had assisted him over the years to reposition the Directorate of Army Public Relations to enviable height.

I also wish to thank the Nigerian nation for the wonderful opportunity to serve the country and humanity in various capacities for over three decades.

I am leaving highly fulfilled after contributing my best to national development, the Nigerian Army, gaining great wealth of knowledge, experience, inestimable network of friends which I will treasure forever.

He also thanked the army for giving him opportunities and work exposure to practice public relations to the point of being a Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR).

As I exit this noble profession voluntarily, I wish you all Gods blessings, guidance and protection, amen.

Usman served as the spokesman of the army between 2015 and 2018 before he was nominated to proceed to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) for the Senior Executive Course.

Upon completion of the course in late 2018, he was again re-appointed the army spokesman until his voluntary retirement.