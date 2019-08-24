Four fish trucks allegedly belonging to Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly been set on fire by the Nigerian Army.

According to the theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, Olusegun Adeniyi, the insurgents are making money from selling smoked fish.

Adeniyi said the truck were burnt in order to cripple Boko Haram’s source of income. He added that the insurgents are using the proceeds from the sale of fish to fund their activities.

He said, “Fishing is one of the major source of income that boosts the Boko Haram economy. Unfortunately, people from liberated areas who have no regards for lives and properties, or regards for the national cause to end this insurgency, and the common criminals who make money from everything, do go to Boko Haram camps, buy this fish, then bring it to sell in our markets.”

“So, with that, Boko Haram now has a running economy that is generating funds for their dastardly activities.

“Therefore, the authorities said no, this cannot be allowed to go on. Though we have fully recognised the legitimacy of the fishing industry in Nigeria. However, the fishing being done by Boko Haram is to create confusion, continue the insurgency and to sustain their destruction of the Northeast and the country in general.”

Based on intelligence reports that fishing activities around the Lake Chad has been hijacked by insurgents, the military and Borno state government recently banned fishing activities in the state.

Adeniyi said the ban will be sustained until all Boko Haram activities are satisfactorily degraded.

“Even when I was the deputy theatre commander, our efforts were out to arrest illegal commerce in fishing. But all the same, some unscrupulous Nigerians will do everything possible to make money even at the expense of the lives and security of their fellow being,” he said.

“But on this day God is with us when our civil defence component of the Theatre intercepted the four vehicles who tried to escape but were effectively outsmarted. They brought them to the army after thorough investigation. The laid down procedure of burning them will be carried out.”

The commander also said that the military will not spare anyone caught transporting fish for Boko Haram.