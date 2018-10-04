Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army seizes 16 trucks laden with adulterated petroleum products in PH

In Port Harcourt Army seizes 16 trucks laden with adulterated petroleum products

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Buhari, Commanding Officer of the division’s 29 Battalion, made the disclosure while parading the 16 trucks along with one suspect before newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, has seized 16 trucks loaded with suspected adulterated diesel and kerosene.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Buhari, Commanding Officer of the division’s 29 Battalion, made the disclosure while parading the 16 trucks along with one suspect before newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Buhari said the suspect and some others on the run were caught while trans-loading the illegally refined petroleum products into the 33,000 capacity trucks.

He said: “On Oct. 2, troops acting on intelligent gathering and report discovered the illegal bunker site used in adulteration of petroleum products.

“When the troops arrived the scene they found 16 trucks that were being loaded with illegally refined petroleum products suspected to be diesel and kerosene.”

The commanding officer said the suspects set up their illicit trade at an abandoned compound formerly used by Union Dicot Salt Company in Port Harcourt.

By the time we arrived the site the suspects had escaped, taking along with them a barge. They used pumping machine to load the products from the barge into the trucks.

“Intelligence revealed that the site operators come in the dead of the night to carry out their illicit business.

“We found out that after loading the adulterated products, the operators would proceed to a licensed loading point and thereafter move alongside with other trucks that loaded original products,” he said.

Buhari said that the troops were on the trail of the operators of the illegal refining facility with a view to bringing them to justice.

The Spokesman of the division, Col. Aminu Ilisayu, said that the trucks and suspect would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

He said the division was fully committed to the fight against illegal bunkering of petroleum products and would not rest until the practice was stopped.

“We have intensified the war against oil bunkering in the four states under our watch, and as such, those involved in the act would be arrested and prosecuted in no time,” he warned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
2 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Related Articles

In Borno NAF neutralises Boko Haram vehicle, fighters in Tumbun Rego
Boko Haram Death toll hits 48 in terrorist attack on Nigeria troops: sources
In Borno Army denies alleged killing of 30 soldiers
Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sources
Boko Haram Calm returns to Maiduguri Airpot as Army says protesting troops unscrupulous
Boko Haram Police arrest 8 suspects who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
Moghalu Aspirant joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019

Local

How to find and buy from legit auctions
Nigeria Customs Service Smugglers lose N2.24bn to agency - Aliyu Mohammed
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election
Buhari "For us, fighting corruption is a must" President told Thabo Mbeki
How Italian shot a Nigerian on the streets in revenge mission
Bloodthirsty Gunman How Italian shot a Nigerian on the streets in revenge mission
Major General Idris Alkali's car recovered from pond at Dura, Du District, Jos South Local Government of Plateau
In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries in a pond
X
Advertisement