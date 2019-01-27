The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, made the appeal in his remarks at the end of the year West Africa Social Activities (WASA) 2018 held at the Ekehuan Cantonment in Benin.

Omorogbe also solicited the support of relevant stakeholders in the fight against crime.

According to him the brigades area of responsibility covered Edo as well as the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

He said that the primary mandate of the brigade was to maintain peace and provide support to civil authority to boost socio-economic development in the assigned areas of responsibility.

Omorogbe also explained that the WASA was customarily observed to mark the end of each training year and usher in a new one.

He said it was a forum for informal and social interaction and an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the nation.

Omorogbe said it was in view of this that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, had directed formations and units to organise and conduct the WASA for 2018 in order to uphold the unique military tradition.

He further explained that the event was introduced during the colonial era of the Royal West Africa Frontier Force to take officers and soldiers from their routine regimented life to an atmosphere where they could relax freely with their families and civilian counterparts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured traditional dances by cultural troupes as well as display of ethnic cuisines.

NAN also reports that awards were presented to officers who had distinguished themselves during the out gone year.