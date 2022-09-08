RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali has called for more synergy among security agencies to address insecurity in the country.

Ali made the call during the 2022 Enduring Peace Exercise: Very Important Personality (VIP) walk around in the early hours of Thursday in Bauchi.

He said such working collaboration was imperative towards improving security situation and ensuring lasting solutions to the problem.

“The exercise where you have the army and other security agencies collaborate and share experiences would improve security output.

“The essence of the Enduring Peace Exercise is to build that synergy among the security agencies on how to work together in tackling security challenges in the country.

“The exercise also encourages the participants to understand how services and agencies work, understand themselves better, and when the situation comes they put on a better performance,” he said.

The GOC reiterated readiness of the security agencies to synergise in confronting the prevailing security challenges in parts of the country.

Also, Maj.-Gen. Sulaiman Idris, Commander Nigerian Armoured Corps, Bauchi, said the participants performed well during the exercise in line with the policy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya,

He urged the participants to utilse the knowledge acquired in encouraging collaboration between the agencies to effectively confront security challenges in the country.

