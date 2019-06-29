Yahaya said this during the Division’s special environmental sanitation exercise as part of activities to mark the 2019 Nigerian Army Day.

The sanitation exercise was conducted in Kawo area of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s theme is Professional Soldering Panacea for Successful Operations.

“Relating very well with the civil communities will enhance our professional activities by them coming to us with relevant information and cooperating pertaining to our operations.

” I appeal to the civil populace to always provide actionable information that will assist us and other security agencies in conducting our operations.

“For example, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are within the society, the security operatives don’t know them but the people do.

“The people living with them are more victims to their criminal act, as such when you come with relevant information, the security operatives will be able to act proactively and get to the criminals before they act.

ALSO READ: EFCC accuses Saraki of diverting N12bn from Kwara treasury to offset bank loans

“Please come out and give us relevant information, your identity will be protected,” he assured.

NAN reports that other activities to mark the Army Day include a Church service on June 30 and Friday prayers on July 5.

Earlier, the Head of Kawo community Mohammed Yahaya, commended the Army Division for choosing the community for the sanitation exercise.

Yahaya assured them of robust collaboration to enhance existing peaceful relationship between the Army and the community.