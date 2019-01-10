The Nigerian Army has warned that failure to report Boko Haram activities will be heavily frowned upon as troops continue to fight the terrorist insurgency in the northeast.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, he warned that Nigerians who don't report suspicious Boko Haram activities will be treated as collaborators.

He said, "We wish to inform all well meaning citizens, especially within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs to promptly report the presence of suspicious persons or avail the security agencies of information about such persons.

"Failure to report will be viewed seriously as it is tantamount to collaboration with the Boko Haram terrorists. Such compromising persons when found will be treated like the terrorists."

Nwachukwu revealed that the terrorist group has intensified its psychological war by infiltrating villages in the fringes of Maiduguri. He said the terrorists have resorted to threatening residents and warning them to vacate their communities.

He begged for the public's cooperation with troops to "weed out the infiltrating terrorists and their sympathisers".

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.