Army says alleged Kaduna kidnaper, murderer was dismissed from service in 2013

Yerima said the suspect, who was alleged to have murdered his victim after collecting N5 million ransom currently work with the Kaduna State Environmental Services and not Nigerian Army as being circulated.

He said that Lance Cpl. Galadima was duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Martial that held in Kaduna found him guilty.

“His last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Martial in Kaduna.

“After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmental Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.

“He is, therefore, not a personnel of the Nigerian Army as at April 2021, when he committed the alleged crime,’’ he said.

Yerima said that the Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that would not condone any unprofessional conduct on the part of its officers and soldiers.