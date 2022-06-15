Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

It said that the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol, around Ngoshe, in Borno on Tuesday, intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son.

“She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok, in 2014. Further exploitation is ongoing,” the tweet read.

The Army added: “The ongoing offensive by troops of Operation Desert Sanity, in conjunction with CJTF, recorded another feat on Tuesday.

”This was as ISWAP terrorists were neutralised around Gurzum, in Borno.