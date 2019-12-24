On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the military said its gunboat, stationed at the creek behind the former president’s residence came under attack but was repelled by the soldiers in a gun duel.

The military disclosed that the gunmen, suspected to be militants, attacked the security post near Jonathan’s Otuoke country-home at about 3.00 a.m.

A sources in Otueke, however, said Jonathan was not present at the time of the incidents.

According to NAN, Major Jonah Unuakhalu, the Spokesman for JTF, Operation Delta Safe, confirmed the report, adding that the military had launched a manhunt for the attackers the creeks and waterways.

“At about 3a.m. today, unknown gunmen attacked our gunboat deployed close to the house of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The vigilant troops repelled the attack, while some of the assailants escaped with gunshot wounds.

“However, during the attack, one soldier paid the supreme price and another was wounded in action.

“The wounded has been evacuated to the hospital and is responding to treatment.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing to identify the persons or groups behind the attack.

“The people are advised to go about their lawful businesses as the security of life and property remains a priority to Operation Delta Safe, during the Yuletide and beyond,” Unuakhalu said.

It was learnt that Jonathan, who was in his Yenagoa residence when the incident happened, had visited the site.