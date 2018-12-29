Maj.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto, made the call at the 2018 Regimental Dinner Night at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

Olabanji said that the army decided to organise the event in accordance with its tradition of rejuvenating cordial working relationships among its folk and host communities.

According to him, the army is focused on ensuring that it achieves its mandates of upholding the territorial integrity of the country.

He added that the get-together was an initiative aimed at cementing relationships towards making life better for residents of communities in the area.

The GOC praised the officers and men of the army for their passion for the job before them and the achievements recorded in their various fields.

Speaking at the dinner as Special Guest, retired Maj.-Gen. Danhani Isa, expressed appreciation to the army for its laudable contribution to ensuring peace in the area.

Isa, then urged the officers and men of the army to continue to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

He also appealed to residents of the communities in the state and the service men in the area to work together to ensure peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which was attended by traditional rulers, security chiefs, government officials, among others, featured presentation of awards to some distinguished military officers.