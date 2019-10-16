The Nigerian Army says it has changed the name of its ongoing internal security exercises in the South-East region from Python Dance to Atilogu Udo.

The army announced this in a press release by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Ilyasu said the new name would not affect other components of the exercise, which were to tackle “kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes in the region.”

He said, “The authorities of the Nigerian Army have changed the name of one of its annual training exercises code-named, “Exercise Egwu Eke” to “Exercise Atilogwu Udo.”

“The exercise, which covers the South East region of the country, is designed to combat criminal activities including kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes among other sundry crimes. All other information relative to the exercise remains unchanged.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, reiterates the commitment of the Nigerian Army in protecting lives and properties of citizens particularly during these ember months and the fast-approaching Yuletide season.”

The Nigerian Army launched Exercise Python Dance in the South-East in 2016 to tackle security challenges in the regions.

The new code name of the operation, Atilogwu Udo is an Igbo expression which can be translated as dance of peace.