ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as an employment opportunity but as a call to defend Nigeria.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya. (TheCable)
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya. (TheCable)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that, unlike other professions, recruitment into the Nigerian army remained a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

The COAS said the service required citizens who were not only physically and medically fit but also mentally and emotionally stable.

According to him, it is not a job opportunity but a call to national service, as it requires selflessness and if need be, the supreme sacrifice and therefore, it is not an all-comers’ affair.

Yahaya advised the candidates to take the screening seriously, adding that only the best would emerge in the final enlistment.

He also admonished personnel conducting the screening exercise to protect their integrity by avoiding any form of compromise.

Speaking during a brief on the ongoing Screening Exercise to the COAS, the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Wilson Ali said the training area had been made conducive for the exercise.

Ali said there had been the progressive provision of infrastructure, such as electricity, portable water, upgrade of the medical centre, dormitories and lavatories at the centre.

He assured the COAS of a hitch-free screening exercise.

“The COAS later embarked on a tour of the facility and paid a visit to candidates who were receiving attention at the medical centre.

“He was accompanied during the tour by Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, GOC 1 Division, Commandant Depot NA and Commander 3 Brigade,” Nwachukwu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

We’ll take Kaduna citizens out of multi-dimensional poverty – Labour Party

We’ll take Kaduna citizens out of multi-dimensional poverty – Labour Party

2023: Arthur Eze reiterates support for PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket

2023: Arthur Eze reiterates support for PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket

Yobe Govt says ready to host President Buhari

Yobe Govt says ready to host President Buhari

2023:Tinubu inaugurates APC South-West campaign office in Akure

2023:Tinubu inaugurates APC South-West campaign office in Akure

Buhari, Osinbajo, others embarrassed to campaign for Tinubu - Dele Momodu

Buhari, Osinbajo, others embarrassed to campaign for Tinubu - Dele Momodu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

David-Oyedepo

Oyedepo asks graduates to wake up and take responsibility early

Ongoing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project on Thursday, January 5..

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Construction resumes, gridlock-hit users appeal to FG

Miss Precious Christianah Ademokun. [cbc]

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial