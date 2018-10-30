Army receives large consignment of ammunition

news

The Nigerian Army has received a large consignment of ammunition.

This was made known in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Army said that the new ammunition will further enhance its operational capabilities and combat efficiency.

Shiite clash

The Nigerian Army has come under fire recently from Nigerians over the killing of Shiite sect members reportedly holding peaceful protests.

According to reports, over 20 members of the sect have been killed in three different clashes since Saturday, October 27, 2018.