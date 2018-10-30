Pulse.ng logo
Army receives large consignment of ammunition

According to the Army, the new ammunition will further enhance its operational capabilities and combat efficiency.

  • Published:
(Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy)

The Nigerian Army has received a large consignment of ammunition.

This was made known in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Army said that the new ammunition will further enhance its operational capabilities and combat efficiency.

 

(Twitter/@@HQNigerianArmy)

 

Shiite clash

The Nigerian Army has come under fire recently from Nigerians over the killing of Shiite sect members reportedly holding peaceful protests.

ALSO READ: How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abuja

play

 

According to reports, over 20 members of the sect have been killed in three different clashes since Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The Army however claims that its men were attacked by the Shiites first.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

