ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Army said reports that the armed robbers made away with huge cash in a Ghana-Must-Go bag are entirely false.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday in Benin, said that media reports suggesting that the hoodlums made away with Ghana-Must-Go bags containing money were inaccurate.

Sokoya, who is the Public Relations Officer of the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, said efforts are ongoing with other security agencies to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a series of inaccurate narratives in the media space in respect of an attack on a military hilux vehicle at Akpakpava road by some armed gunmen on Wednesday, 23 August, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Contrary to several reports, a clerk from 4 Brigade Finance office and a driver went to town to fix the office printer and also stopped at WEMA bank to process and collect a bank statement.

“The armed gang in a red Toyota Camry car, who must have trailed and noticed that the soldiers were not armed, opened fire on the vehicle, at a traffic light junction probably thinking the soldiers were carrying money.

“But when they discovered that the vehicle was empty, they zoomed off. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit the driver on the chest and he died.

“A lot of reports have insinuated that the armed robbers made away with huge cash in a Ghana-Must-Go bag. That is entirely false, as no cash was involved,” said the Army spokesperson.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers