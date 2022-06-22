RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Udiadenye reportedly took his own life in Kaduna State as he was being investigated by the army.

The Nigerian Army has reacted as a top officer, Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye, committed suicide.

Reports said Major Udiadenye reportedly took his own life in Kaduna State as he was being investigated by the army.

Reacting, the army in a statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said Udiadenye had “an unblemished career” and was “never court-martialed” before his death.

He stated that the late officer, who sadly terminated his life in Kaduna State, never needed to face any disciplinary process.

Part of the statement read, “The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed an obnoxious insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging that late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye, terminated his life through suicide because he was being interrogated or investigated by a military court-martial in 1 Division, Kaduna.

“Having lost one of its finest officers, the authorities of the Nigerian Army feel deeply concerned that unscrupulous persons under whatever guise would employ such sad occurrence to malign their own Army. Nevertheless, for the sake of posterity, it needs be mentioned that the late senior officer had an unblemished career in the military and never needed to face any disciplinary process.”

But speaking with a relative of the deceased, Sly Udiandeye, it was revealed that the Major took his life on account of spilling innocent blood.

According to his nephew, he had just returned from a mission in a remote village when he realised they raided the wrong village.

Upon this realisation, Jeremiah messaged his family members, asking them to forgive him for spilling innocent blood. Hours later, the family was informed that he shot himself in the head.

However, reports say the army has set up a Board of Inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of his death to forestall a recurrence.

Until his demise, Major Udiadenye was the Commanding Officer of 167 Special Forces Battalion at Giri in the FCT from where he led special operations to various commands including 1 Division.

