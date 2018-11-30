Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army re-appoints Gen. Usman as spokesman

Army re-appoints Gen. Usman as spokesman

In a statement posted on its Whatsapp platform on Friday, the army said Usman re-appointment followed his completion of the “Strategic course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies’’ – NIPSS, at Kuru in Jos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sani Usman play Army re-appoints Gen. Usman as spokesman (punch)

The Nigerian Army has re-appointed Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman as its spokesman.

In a statement posted on its Whatsapp platform on Friday, the army said Usman re-appointment followed his completion of the “Strategic course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies’’ – NIPSS, at Kuru in Jos.

The army maintained the re-appointment of Usman was routine, and not as a result media management by current spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, as alleged by an online publication.

Usman proceeded to NIPSS for the executive course in January, 2018

Chukwu, who had been the spokesman of the army until now is to proceed to the same institute for same course with immediate effect.

The Directorate of Army Public Relations said in the statement that its attention was drawn to the publication which alleged that “Army reportedly removes Texas Chukwu, re-appoints Usman.’’

“The Directorate wishes to state categorically that the report is not only malicious but an attempt by the writer to tarnish the reputation of the senior officer which he has built over the years in the course of his career as well as misleading members of the public.

“The write-up further alleged that his removal followed outcry from different quarters on his “inability” to manage information on counter-insurgency campaign, which is completely untrue and unsubstantiated.

“Consequently, the directorate wishes to state that the writer has only succeeded in exhibiting his ignorance or complete lack of knowledge about postings and appointments in the Nigerian Army.

The directorate, therefore, call on the online medium to “advise the reporter to cultivate the habit of verifying facts as well as balancing his report before rushing to the press.’’

“The medium is requested to tender an unreserved apology to the senior officer as well as the Directorate of Army Public Relations through the same medium within 24 hours or be ready to face legal action,’’ the statement said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 Army says Boko Haram killed 23 soldiers in Metele attack, not over 100bullet

Related Articles

Army says Boko Haram killed 16 soldiers in 2 weeks of unsuccesful attacks
Army says Boko Haram killed 23 soldiers in Metele attack, not over 100
Boko Haram now using drones – Army
Dan takarar shugaban kasa ya zabi yar  arewa a matsayin mataimakiyar sa
Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom'
Gov, Tambuwal assign portfolios to 26 new Commissioners
Yadda aka gano gawar janar alkali a Jos bayan watanni da bacewar sa
Pulse Blogger [Travel] Tales from Kano: Sights and scenes
Sama da yan takara 70 Shugaba Buhari zai fafata dasu a zaben 2019

Local

Lai Mohammed rubbishes rumour that Buhari is Jubril from Sudan
Buhari set to depart for Poland
1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police begin recruitment of 10,000 personnel
Presidency says Boko Haram beyond technically defeated
Presidency says military will never get enough funding
Security officers stand guard where German archaeologists were kidnapped in Janjala village, Nigeria, in February 2017. Kidnappers ransomed their captives for $200,000 and killed two villagers during the kidnapping.
Police warn Abia residents against extra-judicial killing
X
Advertisement