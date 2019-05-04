The Nigerian Army has reportedly raised alarm over plots by some individuals to disrupt May 29 inauguration ceremony.

In a statement on Saturday, May 4, 2019, the army spokesman, Sagir Musa the unnamed persons are fraternizing with foreigners to disrupt Nigeria’s democratic process.

Sagir said these individuals are also “determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation” in Nigeria, adding that they are making effort to further provide Boko Haram insurgents with more funds and logistics.

The statement reads in part: “Their body language and unguarded utterances seems to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals. For example, a credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

“They are also demoralising troops and security agencies through false accusations and fake news. Therefore, it has become necessary to inform the public and warn such persons and groups to desist as the consequences of their actions would be calamitous to themselves and our great country.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have a safe and successful general election but were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handing over later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.”

He maintained that members of the Nigerian Army ‘’are determined more than ever before, to continue to uphold the constitution and defend the territorial integrity of this nation from both external and internal aggression.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country with clearly established judicial system, therefore all aggrieved persons and groups should take advantage of that and resolve differences amicably.”

Nigeria marks May 29 as the country's inauguration day because the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in May 29, 1999.