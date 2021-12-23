Army promotes 117 officers to Major, Brigadier Generals

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, among those promoted to the rank of Maj. Gen are, Brig.-Gen. CU Onwunle, Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos; Brig.-Gen. M Danmadami, Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

“Others are Brig.-Gen. OJ Akpor, Director Military Training, Nigerian Defence Academy; Brig.-Gen. UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja and Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation Hadin Kai Maiduguri.

“Also promoted are Brig.-Gen. V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja; Brig.-Gen. LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brig.-Gen. NU Muktar, Acting Director of Procurement, Office of the Chief of Army Staff amongst others.”

Nwachukwu further disclosed that Col. O Adegbe of the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Col. AA Babalola of Headquarters 3 Division, Col. NN Orok of Defence Headquarters and Col. MO Ibrahim of Army War College Nigeria, were promoted to the rank of Brig.-Gen.

Others promoted according to him are, Col. BO Omopariola, Commander 25 Task Force Brigade; Col. UV Unachukwu of Army War College Nigeria; Col. OAO Ojo of Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno, amongst others.