Army promises to restore nightlife, security to Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]
The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze near Owerri, Brig.-Gen. Usman Lawal, made the promise during the inauguration of a Joint Night Patrol Task Force in Owerri, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was attended by commanders and heads of security agencies in Imo.

Lawal, who spoke on their behalf, said that there had been a rise in the spate of crime and criminality within Owerri Metropolis, hence the need to curb the trend.

The commander further stated that the Joint Night Patrol Teams would bring the expertise, dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers, ratings, airmen, policemen and personnel of other security agencies to the safety and security of lives and property of citizens of the state.

He, however, warned that personnel involved in the joint night patrols must remain professional and build the much needed trust from the people, adding that any form of indiscipline would not be tolerated from the patrol teams.

“The significance to secure the capital city is owing to the recent rise in armed robbery, kidnappings and other related crimes, especially at night.

“This has become necessary, especially during this season of politicking and campaigns, leading to the Nov. 11 governorship election."

Governor Hope Uzodimma, represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, stated that the resolve of the security agencies to establish a Joint Night Patrol Task Force was a welcome development that would ensure safety of lives and property.

The governor assured of the state government’s determination to continue to support the security agencies as they tried to make Owerri Metropolis and the entire state safe.

He urged the people of Imo to support and volunteer timely information to security agencies so as to ensure that criminals are brought to book and the safety of lives and property guaranteed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Army promises to restore nightlife, security to Imo

